DeSoto Resources Targets High-Grade Manganese in Brazil

Desoto Resources Ltd. (AU:DES) has released an update.
DeSoto Resources Ltd. has secured a four-year option agreement for the Dom Silverio Manganese Project in Brazil, a site known for its historical high-grade manganese production. The company plans to conduct extensive exploration to evaluate the project’s potential for economic manganese deposits, aiming to produce High-Purity Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate for use in electric vehicle batteries and other products. This strategic move could position DeSoto as a key player in the manganese market, leveraging Brazil’s mining-friendly environment and low production costs.
