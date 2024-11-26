DeSoto Resources Gains First Drilling Approvals in NT

Desoto Resources Ltd. (AU:DES) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
DeSoto Resources Ltd. has secured initial drilling approvals for its Northern Territory Exploration Licences, marking a milestone as the first company to navigate the region’s new environmental licensing system. The company plans to commence drilling at the Fenton South Gold Project and Spectrum Project in early 2025, having received $160,000 in co-funding and conducted extensive geophysical work. This development highlights the promising potential of the region, particularly in gold and rare earth elements, capturing the interest of investors and stakeholders in the resource sector.
For further insights into AU:DES stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Paramount (PARA) Turned Down Apollo Global Management Seven Times
- Ford (NYSE:F) Calls for EV Incentives in the United Kingdom
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) $8B Payout Catches Workers’ Attention
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.