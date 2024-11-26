News & Insights

DeSoto Resources Gains First Drilling Approvals in NT

November 26, 2024 — 05:41 pm EST

Desoto Resources Ltd. (AU:DES) has released an update.

DeSoto Resources Ltd. has secured initial drilling approvals for its Northern Territory Exploration Licences, marking a milestone as the first company to navigate the region’s new environmental licensing system. The company plans to commence drilling at the Fenton South Gold Project and Spectrum Project in early 2025, having received $160,000 in co-funding and conducted extensive geophysical work. This development highlights the promising potential of the region, particularly in gold and rare earth elements, capturing the interest of investors and stakeholders in the resource sector.

