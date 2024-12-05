Desert Control Aligns Leadership with Shareholder Interests

Desert Control AS (DE:8KT) has released an update.

Desert Control AS has granted 2,250,000 share options to its Executive Chair and CEO as part of an incentive scheme to align executive interests with shareholders. This move supports the company’s commitment to advancing its LNC technology, enhancing soil health, and addressing global environmental challenges. The options, which have a three-year vesting period, aim to drive sustainable growth and position Desert Control as a leader in innovative solutions.

