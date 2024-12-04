News & Insights

Stocks

Descartes Systems price target raised to $125 from $120 at Scotiabank

December 04, 2024 — 09:41 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Descartes Systems (DSGX) to $125 from $120 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm is comforted by Q3 results, which demonstrated stability in organic services growth quarter over quarter, the analyst tells investors. While U.S. trucking volumes are still weak, the firm believes there are many other areas of the company’s model that are performing well.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DSGX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DSGX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.