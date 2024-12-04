Descartes Systems price target raised to $125 from $120 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Descartes Systems (DSGX) to $125 from $120 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm is comforted by Q3 results, which demonstrated stability in organic services growth quarter over quarter, the analyst tells investors. While U.S. trucking volumes are still weak, the firm believes there are many other areas of the company’s model that are performing well.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DSGX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.