Descartes Systems price target raised to $120 from $104 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Descartes Systems (DSGX) to $120 from $104 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. While the firm is expecting a slight moderation in organic services growth for the company in Q3, Scotiabank still views this as strong performance alongside adjusted EBITDA margins, the analyst tells investors. There remains upside from potential marketing & acquisition given the company’s strong balance sheet and pipeline of targets, the firm adds

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DSGX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.