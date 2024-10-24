News & Insights

Descartes Systems price target raised to $120 from $104 at Scotiabank

October 24, 2024 — 09:31 am EDT

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Descartes Systems (DSGX) to $120 from $104 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. While the firm is expecting a slight moderation in organic services growth for the company in Q3, Scotiabank still views this as strong performance alongside adjusted EBITDA margins, the analyst tells investors. There remains upside from potential marketing & acquisition given the company’s strong balance sheet and pipeline of targets, the firm adds

