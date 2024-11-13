News & Insights

Desane Group Reports Resilient FY24 Financial Performance

November 13, 2024 — 07:00 pm EST

Desane Group Holdings Ltd (AU:DGH) has released an update.

Desane Group Holdings Ltd reported a solid financial performance for FY24, achieving a net profit after tax of $1.6 million and a 3% increase in total assets to $101.6 million. Despite trading at a 46% discount to its net tangible assets per share, Desane remains committed to narrowing this gap while maintaining a stable balance sheet amidst rising interest rates. The company plans to leverage its strong asset base to support future growth, focusing on development projects in Penrith and Wacol.

