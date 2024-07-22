In-Depth Examination Of 6 Analyst Recommendations For Hertz Global Holdings

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 2 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 1

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Hertz Global Holdings, revealing an average target of $3.92, a high estimate of $6.00, and a low estimate of $2.50. Experiencing a 41.23% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $6.67.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Hertz Global Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $3.00 $4.00 John Babcock B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $2.50 $3.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $5.00 $10.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $4.00 $7.00 John Babcock B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $3.00 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hertz Global Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hertz Global Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Hertz Global Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc is engaged in the vehicle rental and leasing business and operates an automotive vehicle rental service through the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, and Firefly brands. The company offers cars, crossovers, and light trucks for rent; ancillary products and services; rental of industrial, construction, and other services. Its operating segments and organized are based on the products and services provided and the geographic areas as :Americas RAC -which derives maximum revenue, includes Rental of vehicles, as well as sales of value-added services, in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean; and International RAC - Rental of vehicles, as well as sales of value-added services, in locations other than the U.S., Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hertz Global Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.61% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Hertz Global Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.94%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hertz Global Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.3%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hertz Global Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.76%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Hertz Global Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.35, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

