In-Depth Examination Of 5 Analyst Recommendations For Expeditors Intl

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Expeditors Intl (NYSE:EXPD), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $124.6, a high estimate of $132.00, and a low estimate of $114.00. This current average has increased by 4.01% from the previous average price target of $119.80.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Expeditors Intl by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Neutral $132.00 $131.00 Benjamin Hartford Baird Raises Neutral $126.00 $118.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Neutral $131.00 $126.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Raises Hold $114.00 $112.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Neutral $120.00 $112.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Expeditors Intl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Expeditors Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Expeditors International of Washington is a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider, focused on international freight forwarding. Its offers freight consolidation and forwarding, customs brokerage, warehousing and distribution, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, and numerous other value-added logistics services. It employs sophisticated IT systems and contracts with airlines and ocean carriers to move customers' freight across the globe. The firm operates more than 200 full-service office locations worldwide, in addition to numerous satellite locations. Expeditors derives around 34% of consolidated net revenue from airfreight, 30% from ocean freight, and 36% from customs brokerage and other services.

Financial Insights: Expeditors Intl

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Expeditors Intl's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -14.89%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Expeditors Intl's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.38% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expeditors Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.75%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.26.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

