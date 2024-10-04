In-Depth Examination Of 5 Analyst Recommendations For Excelerate Energy

Analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $21.2, along with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.92% increase from the previous average price target of $20.80.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Excelerate Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $21.00 $21.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $19.00 $20.00 Bobby Brooks Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $25.00 $23.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $19.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $21.00 $21.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Excelerate Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Excelerate Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Excelerate Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Excelerate Energy's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Inc is engaged in flexible LNG solutions, providing integrated services along the LNG value chain. The company offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRUs to infrastructure development, to LNG and natural gas supply.

Excelerate Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Excelerate Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -57.6%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Excelerate Energy's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.64%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Excelerate Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Excelerate Energy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Excelerate Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.47, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

