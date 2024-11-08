In-Depth Examination Of 4 Analyst Recommendations For Thryv Holdings

Analysts' ratings for Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $27.25, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average has decreased by 2.68% from the previous average price target of $28.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Thryv Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $25.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Thryv Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Thryv Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Thryv Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Thryv Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Thryv Holdings analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Thryv Holdings: A Closer Look

Thryv Holdings Inc provides software as service (SaaS) management tools and digital and print marketing tools to small and mid-sized businesses. The company operates in four reportable segments namely Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. It generates maximum revenue from the Thryv U.S. Marketing Services segment.

Financial Milestones: Thryv Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Thryv Holdings's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.87%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thryv Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.17%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thryv Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.71% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Thryv Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.87, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for THRY

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy Jul 2021 Baird Initiates Coverage On Outperform Jul 2021 B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for THRY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.