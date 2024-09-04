In-Depth Examination Of 4 Analyst Recommendations For Sportsman's Warehouse

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $2.62, a high estimate of $3.00, and a low estimate of $2.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 38.35% lower than the prior average price target of $4.25.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Sportsman's Warehouse is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $2.00 $4.00 Ryan Sigdahl Craig-Hallum Lowers Hold $3.00 $4.00 Mark Smith Lake Street Lowers Buy $3.00 $5.00 Peter Benedict Baird Lowers Neutral $2.50 $4.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sportsman's Warehouse. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Sportsman's Warehouse compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Sportsman's Warehouse's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

All You Need to Know About Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc together with its subsidiaries operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer. It provides a one-stop shopping experience that equips customers with the right quality, brand name hunting, shooting, fishing, and camping gear to maximize enjoyment of the outdoors. The company offers products in the categories of Camping, Apparel, Fishing, Footwear, Hunting and shooting, and Optics, Electronics, Accessories, and Other products. It provides products such as Backpacks, Jackets, Camp essentials, Hiking boots, GPS devices, ATV accessories and Fishing rods, among others.

Sportsman's Warehouse's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Sportsman's Warehouse's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.71% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Sportsman's Warehouse's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.4%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -7.06%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.99%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Sportsman's Warehouse's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

