In-Depth Examination Of 4 Analyst Recommendations For Encore Capital Gr

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ:ECPG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Encore Capital Gr, presenting an average target of $61.75, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.82% from the previous average price target of $61.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Encore Capital Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $65.00 $60.00 Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $58.00 $55.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $60.00 $60.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $64.00 $70.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Encore Capital Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Encore Capital Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Encore Capital Gr's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Encore Capital Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Encore Capital Gr

Encore Capital Group Inc is an international specialty finance company. It provides debt recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. The company purchase portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value and manages them by working with individuals as the consumer repay their obligations and work toward financial recovery. Encore has only a reportable segment being portfolio purchasing and recovery.

Encore Capital Gr: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Encore Capital Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.98% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Encore Capital Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.06%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Encore Capital Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.31%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Encore Capital Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.68%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Encore Capital Gr's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.5. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for ECPG

