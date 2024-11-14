In-Depth Examination Of 3 Analyst Recommendations For Spire Global

In the latest quarter, 3 analysts provided ratings for Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $16.0, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 29.76% increase from the previous average price target of $12.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Spire Global by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Van Rhee Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $20.00 $8.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Neutral $16.00 $9.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $12.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Spire Global. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Spire Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Spire Global's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Spire Global's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Spire Global's Background

Spire Global Inc is a provider of space-based data, analytics, and Space Services, offering datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point of space so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. It generates revenue from four solutions: Maritime, Aviation, Weather, and Space Services. It offers the following three data solutions to customers; Maritime-precise space-based data used for accurate ship monitoring, ship safety, and route optimization, Aviation-precise space-based data used for accurate aircraft monitoring, aircraft safety, and route optimization, and Weather-precise space-based data used for accurate weather forecasting.

Financial Milestones: Spire Global's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Spire Global showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.29% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Spire Global's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -98.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Spire Global's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -32.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Spire Global's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Spire Global's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.53. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

