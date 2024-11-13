In-Depth Examination Of 20 Analyst Recommendations For FedEx

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 20 analysts have published ratings on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 9 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 6 3 1 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $318.85, a high estimate of $365.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. A 2.98% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $328.65.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive FedEx. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $365.00 $350.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $331.00 $301.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Announces Buy $301.00 - Rick Paterson Loop Capital Lowers Hold $288.00 $317.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $300.00 $325.00 Parash Jain HSBC Announces Hold $300.00 - Helane Becker TD Cowen Lowers Buy $328.00 $334.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $350.00 $359.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Lowers Positive $330.00 $345.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Buy $321.00 $327.00 Daniel Imbro Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $350.00 $350.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $311.00 $333.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Outperform $310.00 $330.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $318.00 $335.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $200.00 $215.00 Garrett Holland Baird Lowers Outperform $320.00 $340.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Buy $345.00 $347.00 Garrett Holland Baird Maintains Outperform $340.00 $340.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $335.00 $339.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Announces Buy $334.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to FedEx. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of FedEx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of FedEx's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of FedEx's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended in May, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

Key Indicators: FedEx's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, FedEx faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.47% in revenue growth as of 31 August, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: FedEx's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.67%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): FedEx's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.9%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): FedEx's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.91%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: FedEx's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

