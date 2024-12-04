In-Depth Examination Of 20 Analyst Recommendations For Chipotle Mexican Grill

In the preceding three months, 20 analysts have released ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 6 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 4 6 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Chipotle Mexican Grill and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $66.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $74.00 and a low estimate of $56.00. Marking an increase of 3.35%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $64.10.

The perception of Chipotle Mexican Grill by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $74.00 $72.00 Logan Reich RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $65.00 $65.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $69.00 $69.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Raises Buy $68.00 $65.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Lowers Buy $70.00 $71.00 Alton Stump Loop Capital Raises Hold $58.00 $53.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $65.00 $66.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $60.00 $59.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $72.00 $71.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $67.00 $66.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $60.00 $55.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $56.00 $55.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Outperform $70.00 $62.00 David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $70.00 $59.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $71.00 $69.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $59.00 $56.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Buy $71.00 $69.00 Brian Bittner Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $9.9 billion in 2023. The Mexican concept is almost exclusively company-owned, with just two license stores opearted through a master franchise relationship with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of nearly 3,440 stores at the end of 2023, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Chipotle Mexican Grill's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.01%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Chipotle Mexican Grill's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.87%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chipotle Mexican Grill's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 10.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chipotle Mexican Grill's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.32%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Chipotle Mexican Grill's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

