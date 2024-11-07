News & Insights

Stocks

Dentsply Sirona downgraded to Market Perform at Leerink on lack of visibility

November 07, 2024 — 10:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

As previously reported, Leerink downgraded Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $21, down from $32, citing Q3 results and “a number of ongoing uncertainties on the full growth profile.” The firm, which says it is “admittedly late on this” call, cites the lower visibility on revenue growth, the pull-through dynamics into the next few years, and the pathway to returning to normalized growth, as well as a lack of details on the announced investigation in Germany that management disclosed on the call, which it contends “at a minimum can serve as a near-term overhang on the stock.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on XRAY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XRAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.