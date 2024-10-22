Denny’s reports Q3 adjusted EPS 14c, consensus 15c

Reports Q3 revenue $111.8M, consensus $115.46M. Denny’s (DENN) domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales were (0.1%) compared to the equivalent fiscal period in 2023, including (0.1%) at domestic franchised restaurants and (0.4%) at company restaurants. Kelli Valade, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our third quarter sales results directly reflect ongoing brand investments and dedicated focus on value that resulted in outpacing the category. Denny’s domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales outperformed the BBI Family Dining index for the third consecutive quarter driven by the relaunch of our fan favorite $2-$4-$6-$8 value menu and the continued expansion of off-premises with our third virtual brand, Banda Burrito. Keke’s also experienced significant sequential improvement in same-restaurant sales** as our initiatives to enact foundational marketing strategies and expand the alcohol program continued our efforts to close the gap to the competitive set. We are also very excited to be hosting an Investor Day today.”

