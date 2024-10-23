Denny’s price target lowered to $7 from $10 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Tamas lowered the firm’s price target on Denny’s (DENN) to $7 from $10 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes that at the Denny’s investor day, management disclosed plans to close low-volume units representing about 10% of domestic system through 2025, accelerate unit growth to +3% after closures normalize, target a long-term EBITDA CAGR of +5%-7% including G&A reductions. While investors were braced for store closures, the magnitude is more outsized than anticipated, and Oppenheimer anticipates consensus EBITDA estimates to reduce through 2025 by an estimated about 10%.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DENN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.