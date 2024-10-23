News & Insights

Denny’s price target lowered to $7 from $10 at Oppenheimer

October 23, 2024 — 07:50 am EDT

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Tamas lowered the firm’s price target on Denny’s (DENN) to $7 from $10 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes that at the Denny’s investor day, management disclosed plans to close low-volume units representing about 10% of domestic system through 2025, accelerate unit growth to +3% after closures normalize, target a long-term EBITDA CAGR of +5%-7% including G&A reductions. While investors were braced for store closures, the magnitude is more outsized than anticipated, and Oppenheimer anticipates consensus EBITDA estimates to reduce through 2025 by an estimated about 10%.

