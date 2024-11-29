Denison Mines Enters Deal to Form 3 Uranium Joint Ventures With Cosa

Denison Mines Corp. DNN announced that it entered a deal with Cosa Resources to develop three uranium exploration joint ventures in the eastern part of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan.

Details on Denison Mines-Cosa Deal

According to the acquisition agreement, Cosa will acquire a 70% stake in properties from Denison Mines. Upon the completion of the transaction, the parties will establish joint ventures for each property. Cosa will be the project operator, whereas Denison Mines will retain a 30% interest in each property.



Cosa has secured the option to reduce the NSR royalty rate on the Darby and Packrat projects to 1% by paying CA$2 million ($1.43 million) per project.



The deal’s completion is subject to conditions and regulatory approvals.

DNN’s Benefits of the Transaction

Denison Mines will receive significant consideration, which includes 14.2 million Cosa common shares upfront, deferred equity consideration of $2.25 million in additional Cosa shares, and royalties on each property.



As part of the agreement, Cosa must invest at least $6.5 million in exploration expenditure at the Murphy Lake North and Darby properties to maintain its operatorship and ownership level. This will incentivize exploration activity in the region.



Denison Mines will retain a minimum 30% direct interest in the properties and become Cosa's largest shareholder. This will give DNN pre-emptive rights and a buydown power for the Darby property. Denison Mines will also have the right to appoint directors to Cosa's board, given it holds the required shares.

Denison Mines’ Share Price Performance

DNN shares have gained 25.7% over the past year against the industry's 3.8% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

