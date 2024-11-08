Denison Mines Advances Uranium Projects and Partnerships

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) has released an update.

Denison Mines reported significant advancements in their Phoenix In-Situ Recovery uranium project, achieving 45% of engineering completion and resolving key regulatory hurdles. The company also announced meaningful agreements with local communities to support their Wheeler River Project, enhancing social and economic benefits. Additionally, Denison’s strategic partnership with Foremost Clean Energy aims to boost exploration activities across multiple properties.

