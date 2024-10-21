News & Insights

Stocks

Denarius Metals Revises CA$8.25M Fundraising Terms

October 21, 2024 — 06:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Denarius Metals Corp (TSE:DMET) has released an update.

Denarius Metals Corp has revised the terms of its private placement to raise up to CA$8.25 million by offering 15 million units at CA$0.55 each. This funding will support the company’s mining projects in Colombia and Spain, with insider participation expected to reach CA$1.5 million. The offering is contingent on shareholder and regulatory approval.

For further insights into TSE:DMET stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.