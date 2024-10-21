Denarius Metals Revises CA$8.25M Fundraising Terms

Denarius Metals Corp (TSE:DMET) has released an update.

Denarius Metals Corp has revised the terms of its private placement to raise up to CA$8.25 million by offering 15 million units at CA$0.55 each. This funding will support the company’s mining projects in Colombia and Spain, with insider participation expected to reach CA$1.5 million. The offering is contingent on shareholder and regulatory approval.

