Denali Therapeutics sees Fy24 opex increase of 5%-10% year-over-year

Denali is providing updated guidance on cash operating expenses for FY24 and now anticipates an increase of approximately 5%-10% compared to 2023, which is an increase from previous guidance of equal to or less than FY23 cash operating expenses. This updated guidance is associated with increased activities to support filing of a BLA in early 2025 and commercial readiness for tividenofusp alfa in MPS II, and to accelerate the development of additional therapeutic programs in Denali’s TV platform portfolio.

