Demystifying Utz Brands: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $18.25, along with a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average has decreased by 14.12% from the previous average price target of $21.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Utz Brands. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Baumgartner Mizuho Lowers Outperform $19.00 $21.00 Andrew Lazar Barclays Lowers Overweight $17.00 $19.00 Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $20.00 $24.00 Robert Moskow TD Cowen Lowers Buy $17.00 $21.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Utz Brands. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Utz Brands compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Utz Brands's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Utz Brands: A Closer Look

Utz Brands Inc is a snack food manufacturing company. It manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, among others. The company's products include potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, and other snacks.. Its products are distributed nationally and internationally through grocery, mass merchant, club, convenience, drug, and other channels. It operates in the given segment: the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of snack food products.

Financial Insights: Utz Brands

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Utz Brands's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.7%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Utz Brands's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Utz Brands's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Utz Brands's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.26, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

