Demystifying Sprout Social: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Sprout Social, presenting an average target of $38.0, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 18.28%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Sprout Social. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $29.00 $40.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $40.00 $43.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $38.00 $48.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Announces Underweight $28.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sprout Social. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sprout Social compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Sprout Social's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Sprout Social's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Sprout Social: A Closer Look

Sprout Social Inc develops a cloud software that brings together social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. The firm generates majority revenue from software subscriptions.

A Deep Dive into Sprout Social's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Sprout Social showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.32% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sprout Social's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -16.99%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sprout Social's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sprout Social's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.31%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, Sprout Social adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

