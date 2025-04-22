Demystifying Solaris Energy: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

Solaris Energy (NYSE:SEI) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $46.8, with a high estimate of $57.00 and a low estimate of $37.00. Marking an increase of 28.82%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $36.33.

The perception of Solaris Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-------------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Bobby Brooks |Northland Capital Markets|Announces |Outperform | $37.00|- | |Thomas Meric |Janney Montgomery Scott |Announces |Buy | $57.00|- | |Stephen Gengaro |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $48.00|$42.00 | |Derek Podhaizer |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $50.00|$37.00 | |Stephen Gengaro |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $42.00|$30.00 |

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Solaris Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

All You Need to Know About Solaris Energy

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc provides services in the oil and gas industry. Its solutions are Solaris software suite, Fluid management system, Automated control systems, Field services, Last mile management, Wet sand solutions, Power Solutions, and Integrated wellsite solution. Its segment include Solaris Power Solutions and Solaris Logistics Solutions. It derives maximum revenue from Solaris Logistics Solutions segment.

Solaris Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Solaris Energy's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 52.02%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Solaris Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Solaris Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.57%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Solaris Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

