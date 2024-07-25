Demystifying Roper Techs: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Roper Techs (NASDAQ:ROP) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Roper Techs, presenting an average target of $624.0, a high estimate of $680.00, and a low estimate of $530.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.68% increase from the previous average price target of $619.80.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Roper Techs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $635.00 $617.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $625.00 $611.00 Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $650.00 $650.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $680.00 $696.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Neutral $530.00 $525.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Roper Techs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Roper Techs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Roper Techs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Roper Techs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Roper Techs Better

Roper Technologies is a diversified technology company that operates three segments: application software, network software, and technology enabled products. Roper acquires asset light, cash generative businesses and deploys excess cash to acquire further portfolio companies. The firm operates a highly decentralized model with portfolio company management holding autonomy and accountability for key operational decisions, and a small, centralized team overseeing capital deployment and providing executive coaching and reviewing strategic goals.

Financial Insights: Roper Techs

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Roper Techs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.36%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 22.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Roper Techs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.17%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Roper Techs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.31%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Roper Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.43, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

