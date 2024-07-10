Demystifying Riskified: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $6.75, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $6.18, the current average has increased by 9.22%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Riskified among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Will Nance Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $6.00 - Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Neutral $6.00 $5.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $6.00 $5.00 Ryan Tomasello Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $6.00 $5.75 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Neutral $7.00 $6.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $8.00 $7.50 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $8.00 $7.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $7.00 $7.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Riskified. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Riskified compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Riskified's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Riskified's Background

Riskified Ltd has built a next-generation eCommerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers. It generates revenue by granting merchants access to its eCommerce risk management platform and reviewing and approving eCommerce transactions for legitimacy. Its merchants include some of the ecommerce brands including Wayfair, Lastminute.com, SHEIN, and Macy's. Its merchants operate in a variety of verticals, including Payments, Money Transfer & Crypto, Tickets & Travel, Electronics, Home, Fashion & Luxury Goods, General Retail and Food.

A Deep Dive into Riskified's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Riskified showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.89% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Riskified's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -15.22%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Riskified's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.43%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Riskified's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.99% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Riskified's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

