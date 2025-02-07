Demystifying Quantum-Si: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $3.95, with a high estimate of $5.50 and a low estimate of $1.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.33% increase from the previous average price target of $3.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Quantum-Si. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Henry Alliance Global Partners Announces Buy $3.75 - Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $5.50 $5.50 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $5.50 $4.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $1.00 $1.50 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Quantum-Si. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Quantum-Si compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Quantum-Si's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Quantum-Si's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Quantum-Si's Background

Quantum-Si Inc is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The company's suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable single-molecule next-generation protein sequencing and genomics, and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond DNA sequencing.

Quantum-Si's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Quantum-Si's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 252.91% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Quantum-Si's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3216.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.41%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quantum-Si's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.26%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Quantum-Si's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

