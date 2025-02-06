Demystifying PowerFleet: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated PowerFleet and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $12.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $10.60, the current average has increased by 13.21%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of PowerFleet among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $15.00 $15.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Raises Outperform $15.00 $10.00 Greg Gibas Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $10.00 $8.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $10.00 $10.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $10.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to PowerFleet. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PowerFleet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PowerFleet's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of PowerFleet's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PowerFleet analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know PowerFleet Better

PowerFleet Inc is engaged in Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions providing valuable business intelligence for managing high-value enterprise assets that improve operational efficiencies. It provide critical information that powers unified operations throughout organizations. It is solving the challenge of inefficient data collection, real-time visibility, and analysis that leads to transformative business operations. Its SaaS cloud-based applications take data from IoT devices and ecosystem of third-party and partner applications to present actionable information for customer.

Understanding the Numbers: PowerFleet's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, PowerFleet showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 125.23% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: PowerFleet's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.45%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): PowerFleet's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.45%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PowerFleet's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.26%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: PowerFleet's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.35, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.