Demystifying Penguin Solutions: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Penguin Solutions, presenting an average target of $26.75, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. The average price target has stayed the same, reflecting a consistent view from analysts.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Penguin Solutions among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rustam Kanga JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $26.00 $26.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Penguin Solutions. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Penguin Solutions. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Penguin Solutions compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Penguin Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Penguin Solutions's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Penguin Solutions's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions Inc is an end-to-end technology company engaged in Intelligent Platform Solutions, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED business. Its product include Servers, software, OCP HPC & AI system, Racks and Edge. Servers include AMD-based Serves, Intel-based Servers, etc. Software products include Scyld ClusterWare, Scyld Cloud Central, etc. OCP HPC & AI Systems includes OCP Servers & Storage and etc.

Penguin Solutions: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Penguin Solutions displayed positive results in 3M. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 28.33%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Penguin Solutions's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.37%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Penguin Solutions's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.0%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Penguin Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.29%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Penguin Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.19, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

