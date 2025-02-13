Demystifying P10: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

P10 (NYSE:PX) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated P10 and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $16.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. This current average has increased by 7.89% from the previous average price target of $15.20.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of P10 among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $15.00 $16.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $16.00 $15.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $15.00 $14.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $21.00 $17.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $15.00 $14.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to P10. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of P10 compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of P10's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of P10's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know P10 Better

P10 Inc is a player in the alternative asset management sector, specializing in multi-asset class private market solutions. It offers a range of investment solutions, including specialized funds, separate accounts, secondary investments, direct investments, and co-investments across various asset classes and geographies. These solutions cater to diverse investor needs within the private markets, aiming to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns. With a focus on middle and lower-middle markets, the company's portfolio includes Private Equity, Venture Capital, Impact Investing, and Private Credit. Revenue primarily comes from recurring management and advisory fees earned on committed capital, typically locked up for ten to fifteen years.

P10: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining P10's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 25.96% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: P10's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.89%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): P10's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.4%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): P10's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.96.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

