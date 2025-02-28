Demystifying Outbrain: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $8.63, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 19.53% from the previous average price target of $7.22.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Outbrain by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00 Ronald Josey JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $10.00 $7.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $7.00 $7.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Raises Neutral $7.80 $5.30 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $9.00 $6.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Outbrain. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Outbrain compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Outbrain's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Outbrain: A Closer Look

Outbrain Inc is a platform powering the open web that matches audiences with personalized content and ads, driving quality engagement. Its platform delivers ads to end-users that appear as links to articles, products, and videos on media partners' sites. It derives revenue from advertisers through user engagement with the ads that it places on media partners' web pages and mobile applications. The company has its geographic presence in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa followed by the USA and others.

Outbrain's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Outbrain's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.54%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Outbrain's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.23%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Outbrain's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.24%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Outbrain's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.09%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

