Demystifying New Fortress Energy: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for New Fortress Energy, revealing an average target of $18.83, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. A decline of 42.36% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of New Fortress Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $35.00 Gregory Lewis BTIG Lowers Buy $15.00 $35.00 Chris Robertson Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $21.00 $26.00 Benjamin Nolan Stifel Lowers Buy $17.00 $40.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $27.00 Chris Robertson Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $26.00 $33.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to New Fortress Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of New Fortress Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for New Fortress Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of New Fortress Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on New Fortress Energy analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy is an integrated gas-to-power company. Its business model spans the entire production and delivery chain from natural gas procurement and liquefaction to logistics, shipping, terminals, and conversion or development of a natural gas-fired generation. It has invested in floating, liquefied natural gas vessels to both lower the cost of acquiring gas while securing a long-term supply for its terminals. Its segments include terminals and infrastructure, or T&I, and ships.

New Fortress Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: New Fortress Energy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -23.75%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: New Fortress Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -21.04%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): New Fortress Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -5.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.81%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.3, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NFE

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Oct 2021 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Oct 2021 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for NFE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.