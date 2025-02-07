Demystifying Nevro: Insights From 11 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Nevro (NYSE:NVRO), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 9 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 2 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Nevro and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $5.32, accompanied by a high estimate of $7.00 and a low estimate of $4.00. A 20.6% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $6.70.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Nevro. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $5.85 $6.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $4.70 $7.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $5.00 $6.00 Nathan Treybeck Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $4.00 $5.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $4.00 $7.00 Nathan Treybeck Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $5.00 - Cecilia Furlong Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $4.00 $9.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $7.00 $8.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $6.00 $7.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $7.00 $7.00 Mike Polark Baird Raises Neutral $6.00 $5.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Nevro. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nevro compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Nevro's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Nevro's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Nevro Better

Nevro Corp is a medical device company. Its key product is the HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain. Senza generates electrical impulses to relieve pain. The system is implanted by physicians and controlled by patients. It consists of leads, a trial stimulator, an implantable pulse generator, surgical tools, a clinician laptop programmer, a patient remote control, and a mobile charger. The company generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Nevro

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Nevro's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.69% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Nevro's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -15.83% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nevro's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -5.6%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nevro's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.56% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Nevro's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.9.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

