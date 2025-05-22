Demystifying Morgan Stanley Direct: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Morgan Stanley Direct (NYSE:MSDL) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Morgan Stanley Direct, revealing an average target of $20.29, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Experiencing a 3.7% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $21.07.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Morgan Stanley Direct. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $21.00 $22.00 Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $20.00 Melissa Wedel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $19.50 $20.50 Doug Harter UBS Lowers Neutral $20.50 $21.00 Ryan Lynch Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $20.00 $21.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $22.00 $22.00 Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

For valuable insights into Morgan Stanley Direct's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Morgan Stanley Direct

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a fund whose investment objective is to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns via current income and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by investing predominantly in directly originated senior secured term loans issued by U.S. middle-market companies backed by private equity sponsors. It invests predominantly in directly originated senior secured term loans including first lien senior secured term loans including unitranche loans and second lien senior secured term loans, with the balance of the investments expected to be in higher-yielding assets such as mezzanine debt, unsecured debt, equity investments and other opportunistic asset purchases.

Morgan Stanley Direct: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Morgan Stanley Direct faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -36.6% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 94.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Morgan Stanley Direct's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Morgan Stanley Direct's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.76%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, Morgan Stanley Direct adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

