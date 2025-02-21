Demystifying Integer Holdings: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Integer Holdings, presenting an average target of $154.4, a high estimate of $163.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.09% increase from the previous average price target of $140.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Integer Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Wasserman Benchmark Raises Buy $150.00 $140.00 Brett Fishbin Keybanc Raises Overweight $154.00 $144.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $145.00 $130.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $163.00 $147.00 Nathan Treybeck Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $160.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Integer Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Integer Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Integer Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Integer Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Integer Holdings analyst ratings.

About Integer Holdings

Integer Holdings Corp is a manufacturer of medical device components used by original equipment manufacturers in the medical industry. The company also develops batteries used in nonmedical applications in the energy, military, and environmental markets. The firm organizes itself into two business segments based on the product type: medical and nonmedical. The medical segment uses the firm's technologies to produce components and finished medical devices, and it generates the vast majority of revenue. The company earns more than half of its revenue in the United States.

Integer Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Integer Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.72%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Integer Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.21%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Integer Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.23%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Integer Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Integer Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.72. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ITGR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Oct 2021 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Jul 2021 Keybanc Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ITGR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.