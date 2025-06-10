Demystifying IAC: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on IAC (NASDAQ:IAC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $47.33, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 18.49% lower than the prior average price target of $58.07.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive IAC. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $47.00 $64.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $46.00 $60.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Lowers Neutral $38.00 $54.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $44.00 $54.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Overweight $52.00 $61.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $49.00 $64.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Buy $45.00 $47.55 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $45.00 $60.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Announces Overweight $60.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to IAC. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of IAC compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for IAC's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of IAC's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind IAC

IAC Inc is comprised of businesses including Angi Inc, Dotdash Meredith and Care.com, among many others ranging from early stage to established businesses. Its Dotdash Meredith segment consists of its Digital and Print businesses. Angi segment offers repairing and remodeling homes to cleaning and landscaping services. Care.com segment is a online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets and homes and for caregivers to connect with families seeking care services. Search segment consists of a collection of websites providing general search services and information, and a Desktop business, which includes business-to-business partnership operations.

IAC: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: IAC's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.62%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: IAC's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -38.0% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): IAC's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): IAC's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: IAC's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.31, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

