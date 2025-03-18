Demystifying Haemonetics: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $104.4, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. This current average has decreased by 8.9% from the previous average price target of $114.60.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Haemonetics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $104.00 $108.00 Andrew Cooper Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $115.00 $120.00 David Turkaly JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $100.00 $125.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $108.00 $112.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $95.00 $108.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Haemonetics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Haemonetics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Haemonetics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Haemonetics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp aims to improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare by providing medical products and solutions in the blood and plasma component collection, surgical suite, and hospital transfusion service spaces. As such, the company operates under three segments: plasma, blood center, and hospital. The company places primary emphasis on its plasma and hospital segments due to their robust growth potential, whereas the blood center segment tends to be constrained by higher competition. Product revenue is driven by demand for disposable blood component collection and processing sets and the related equipment needed for proper functionality.

Breaking Down Haemonetics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Haemonetics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.66% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Haemonetics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.2%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Haemonetics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.48%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, Haemonetics faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

