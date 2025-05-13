Demystifying GoodRx Holdings: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $6.15, with a high estimate of $8.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 13.38% lower than the prior average price target of $7.10.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive GoodRx Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $5.25 $6.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $5.00 $6.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $7.00 $8.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Hold $5.50 $6.50 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $8.00 $9.00

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of GoodRx Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of GoodRx Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

GoodRx Holdings Inc is a consumer-focused digital healthcare platform that aims to lower the cost of healthcare in the United States. It operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and provides access to negotiated prices through codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. GoodRx generates revenue from core business from pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) that manage formularies and prescription transactions including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. It also offers various healthcare products and services, including pharma manufacturer solutions, subscriptions, and telehealth services.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining GoodRx Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.57% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: GoodRx Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.45%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): GoodRx Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): GoodRx Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.82% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: GoodRx Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.83, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

