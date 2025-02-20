Demystifying Fiverr Intl: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Fiverr Intl (NYSE:FVRR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $35.0, along with a high estimate of $36.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $34.80, the current average has increased by 0.57%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Fiverr Intl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $35.00 $35.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $36.00 $36.00 Joshua Chan UBS Raises Neutral $32.00 $31.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Fiverr Intl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fiverr Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Fiverr Intl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Fiverr Intl's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Fiverr Intl

Fiverr International Ltd is involved in buying and selling digital services in the same fashion as physical goods on an e-commerce platform. It is set out to design a digital marketplace that is built with a comprehensive SKU-like services catalog and a search, finds, and order process that mirrors a typical e-commerce transaction. The service offerings of the company include Graphics and Design, Digital Marketing, Wiring and Translation, and Video and Animation among others.

A Deep Dive into Fiverr Intl's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Fiverr Intl displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.67%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fiverr Intl's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.36%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fiverr Intl's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fiverr Intl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.43, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

