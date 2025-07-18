Demystifying First Watch Restaurant Gr: Insights From 13 Analyst Reviews

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on First Watch Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FWRG) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 5 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $21.38, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Highlighting a 5.77% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $22.69.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive First Watch Restaurant Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sara Senatore B of A Securities Lowers Buy $21.00 $23.00 Brian Vaccaro Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $22.00 $21.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $21.00 $20.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00 Gregory Francfort Guggenheim Lowers Buy $22.00 $23.00 Todd Brooks Benchmark Lowers Buy $22.00 $26.00 Brian Vaccaro Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $21.00 $25.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $20.00 $23.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $23.00 $24.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Lowers Buy $19.00 $22.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Overweight $20.00 $24.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $24.00 $24.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $24.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Watch Restaurant Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Watch Restaurant Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Watch Restaurant Gr compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Watch Restaurant Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for First Watch Restaurant Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of First Watch Restaurant Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on First Watch Restaurant Gr analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About First Watch Restaurant Gr

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch, and lunch using fresh ingredients. It generates revenues from Restaurant sales and Franchise revenues.

First Watch Restaurant Gr: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, First Watch Restaurant Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.41% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: First Watch Restaurant Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.29%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Watch Restaurant Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.4.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FWRG

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Jul 2025 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Strong Buy Jul 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for FWRG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.