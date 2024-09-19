Demystifying Coursera: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 0 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 6 0 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $14.89, along with a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.31%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Coursera among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nafeesa Gupta B of A Securities Announces Buy $11.00 - Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $22.00 $21.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Outperform $11.00 $10.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $9.00 $10.50 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $12.00 $14.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Coursera. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Coursera compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Coursera's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Coursera's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Coursera

Coursera Inc is an online learning platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions with the goal of providing educational content that is affordable, accessible, and relevant. It combines content, data, and technology into a single, unified platform that is customizable and extensible to both individual learners and institutions. The company operates through three reporting segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The majority of revenue is generated from the Consumer segment. The consumer segment targets individual learners seeking to obtain hands-on learning, gain valuable job skills, receive professional-level certifications, and otherwise increase their knowledge to start or advance their careers.

A Deep Dive into Coursera's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Coursera's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.82%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Coursera's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -13.49%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.85%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.52%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Coursera's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

