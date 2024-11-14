Demystifying Chegg: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Chegg (NYSE:CHGG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $2.5, a high estimate of $4.00, and a low estimate of $1.50. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 33.33% lower than the prior average price target of $3.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Chegg's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $1.50 $2.00 Alex Fuhrman Craig-Hallum Lowers Hold $1.50 $3.00 Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Lowers Market Perform $3.00 $4.00 Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Lowers Market Perform $4.00 $6.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Chegg. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chegg compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Chegg's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Chegg's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators.

About Chegg

Chegg Inc is an American educational services company. The Chegg platform provides products and services to support learners with their academic course materials, as well as their career and personal skills development. The company's service and product offerings fall into two categories: Subscription Services, which encompasses Chegg Study Pack, Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, Chegg Math, and Busuu offerings that can be accessed internationally through the company's websites and on mobile devices, and Skills and Other, which encompasses skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks offerings.

Chegg: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Chegg faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.78% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -378.12%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chegg's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -92.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chegg's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -43.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.69, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

