Demystifying Carlyle Group: Insights From 10 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $47.7, a high estimate of $64.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. This current average has decreased by 3.25% from the previous average price target of $49.30.

The standing of Carlyle Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Kirk TD Cowen Raises Hold $42.00 $41.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $55.00 $52.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $46.00 $51.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $64.00 $69.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $44.00 $46.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $46.00 $48.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $51.00 $47.00 Brent Dilts UBS Lowers Neutral $44.00 $45.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Hold $41.00 $45.00 Gerald O'Hara Jefferies Lowers Hold $44.00 $49.00

The Carlyle Group is one of the world's largest alternative-asset managers, with $426.0 billion in total AUM, including $307.4 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of December 2023. The company has three core business segments: private equity, which includes private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and natural resources funds (accounting for 35% of fee-earning AUM and 63% of base management fees during 2023), global credit (50% and 25%) and investment solutions (15% and 12%). The firm primarily serves institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. Carlyle operates through 29 offices across five continents, serving more than 2,900 active carry fund investors from 88 countries.

Carlyle Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Carlyle Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.48%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Carlyle Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carlyle Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carlyle Group's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, Carlyle Group faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

