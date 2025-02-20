Demystifying Bumble: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 6 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Bumble and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $6.87, accompanied by a high estimate of $8.00 and a low estimate of $6.00. Experiencing a 12.26% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $7.83.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Bumble among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $6.00 $8.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00 Shweta Khajuria Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $7.00 $8.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $7.00 $8.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $8.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Hold $6.00 $7.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Neutral $6.80 $8.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $8.00 $7.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Bumble. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Bumble compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Bumble's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Bumble's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bumble analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Bumble: A Closer Look

Bumble Inc is engaged in offering online dating services. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo, where users come every month to discover new people and connect.

Bumble: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Bumble's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.69% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bumble's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -224.2%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bumble's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -48.97%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bumble's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -20.07%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.74.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BMBL

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage On Hold Mar 2022 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Mar 2022 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BMBL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.