Demystifying Bicycle Therapeutics: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Bicycle Therapeutics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $22.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 20.61% lower than the prior average price target of $27.71.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Bicycle Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $25.00 $32.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $17.00 $15.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $32.00 $35.00 Kalpit Patel B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $14.00 $17.00 Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $22.00 $26.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Lowers Overweight $15.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bicycle Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bicycle Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bicycle Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bicycle Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bicycle Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Bicycle Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bicycle Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Bicycle Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines which are referred to as Bicycles. The Bicycles are synthetic short peptides constrained to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. Its initial internal programs are focused on oncology indications with high unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate, BT1718, is a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate, or BTC. The company has two segments: the United Kingdom and the United States. It derives maximum revenue from United States.

Bicycle Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Bicycle Therapeutics's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -48.91% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bicycle Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -608.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bicycle Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -7.92% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bicycle Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -6.6%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Bicycle Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BCYC

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for BCYC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.