Demystifying Asure Software: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $18.5, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Consistency is reflected as the current average remains at the same level as the previous average price target.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Asure Software among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Asure Software. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Asure Software. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Asure Software compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Asure Software compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Asure Software's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Asure Software's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Asure Software: A Closer Look

Asure Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to businesses of all sizes. It facilitates small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) to develop their Human Capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's HCM suite, named AsureHCM, includes cloud-based Payroll and Tax, HR, a Time and Attendance software. Its HR services range from HR projects to outsourcing payroll to HR consulting services. The firm sells its HCM products majorly in the United States.

Breaking Down Asure Software's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Asure Software's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.12%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Asure Software's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Asure Software's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Asure Software's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Asure Software's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.1, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

