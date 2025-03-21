Demystifying Amprius Technologies: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $9.0, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. Observing a 42.18% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $6.33.

A clear picture of Amprius Technologies's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Souther B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $6.00 $5.00 Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Derek Soderberg Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $10.00 - Ted Jackson Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $10.00 $4.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Amprius Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Amprius Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Amprius Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Inc is engaged in the production of silicon anodes for high energy density lithium-ion batteries. The company's batteries are used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. All of its revenues is geographically earned in the United States.

Amprius Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Amprius Technologies's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 180.74%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Amprius Technologies's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -138.13%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amprius Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -17.91%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.0%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, Amprius Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

