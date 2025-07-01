Demystifying a.k.a. Brands Holding: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $21.8, along with a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average has decreased by 6.84% from the previous average price target of $23.40.

The perception of a.k.a. Brands Holding by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $10.00 $9.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $9.00 $18.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to a.k.a. Brands Holding. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to a.k.a. Brands Holding. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of a.k.a. Brands Holding compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of a.k.a. Brands Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of a.k.a. Brands Holding's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp is an online fashion retailer focused on acquiring and accelerating the growth of next-generation, digitally native fashion brands targeting Gen Z and Millennial customers. The brands of the company are two women's brands, Princess Polly and Petal & Pup, and two streetwear brands, Culture Kings and mnml. The company derives maximum revenue from Australia/New Zealand.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining a.k.a. Brands Holding's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.11% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: a.k.a. Brands Holding's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -6.49% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): a.k.a. Brands Holding's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -7.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): a.k.a. Brands Holding's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.8, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

