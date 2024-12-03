Demystifying Agilysys: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $135.12, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $124.00. This current average has increased by 8.31% from the previous average price target of $124.75.

A clear picture of Agilysys's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $150.00 $135.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $145.00 $125.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $135.00 $120.00 Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $145.00 $132.00 Matthew Vanvliet BTIG Raises Buy $124.00 $118.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $132.00 $118.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Agilysys. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Agilysys compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Agilysys's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Agilysys's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Agilysys

Agilysys Inc has been a leader in hospitality software, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise solutions for hotels, resorts and cruise lines, casinos, corporate food service management, restaurants, universities, stadiums, and healthcare. The Company's software solutions include point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications that manage and enhance the entire guest journey. Agilysys also is known for its world-class customer-centric service.

Agilysys's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Agilysys showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.49% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Agilysys's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.0%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agilysys's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.53% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agilysys's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.34% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Agilysys's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.28.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

